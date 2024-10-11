Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

NYSE YRD opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.20.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 24.38%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Yiren Digital’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 90,726 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yiren Digital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

