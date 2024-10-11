YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives $25.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

YPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.8 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 43.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $418,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $263,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $12,845,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after buying an additional 168,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.