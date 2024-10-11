Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALKS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Alkermes stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

