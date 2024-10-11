Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

