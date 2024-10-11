Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ZAPP has been the topic of several other reports. Litchfield Hills Research raised Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

ZAPP stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

