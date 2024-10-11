Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $36.34

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $36.34 or 0.00058897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $593.43 million and $125.53 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00035436 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

