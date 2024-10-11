ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.52. Approximately 360,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 741,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

ZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $17,478,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,736,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

