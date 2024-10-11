Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 299861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,682,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 85.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

