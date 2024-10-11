Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,799,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 2,413,433 shares.The stock last traded at $29.88 and had previously closed at $31.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Zeta Global Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 370,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $4,113,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 106,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

