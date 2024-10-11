Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 299861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZETA

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.