Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $16.32 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

