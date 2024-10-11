Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $16.32 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
