Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86). Approximately 54,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 11,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.86).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. The company has a market capitalization of £14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -467.86 and a beta of -0.05.

In other Zinc Media Group news, insider Mark Browning purchased 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £14,994 ($19,623.09). 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

