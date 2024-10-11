Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.36. 104,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,932. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,416,000 after purchasing an additional 90,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,044,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,774,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

