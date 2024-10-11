Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $740,532.52 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,871 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $740,532.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $851,363.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99.

On Thursday, September 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $59,919.20.

On Thursday, July 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $586,960.92.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 340.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

