Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $241,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,780. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,537,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,798,056.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $241,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,780. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,442. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.