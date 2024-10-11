Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Short Interest Down 48.4% in September

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Zoomcar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCARW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Zoomcar alerts:

Zoomcar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.