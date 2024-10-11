Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.97.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $195.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.76. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $152.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.