15,247 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,373,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

