1,784 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.3% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average is $203.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

