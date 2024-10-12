20,624 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.2% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.