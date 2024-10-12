2,655 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.35 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

