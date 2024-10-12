2,680 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $193.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average is $170.23.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

