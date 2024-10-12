2,935 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTM. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.87. 917,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $85.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

