38,900 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after acquiring an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1,019.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.84. 6,544,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $112.07. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

