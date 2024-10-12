438 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after buying an additional 138,585 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,050,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,412,000 after buying an additional 35,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $474.04 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $483.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.85 and a 200 day moving average of $450.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

