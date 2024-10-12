4,767 Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

