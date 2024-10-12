5,685 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

CMG opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.