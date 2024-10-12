6,177 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $222.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.75 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.97 and its 200-day moving average is $231.48.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.