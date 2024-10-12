7,049 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,049.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.28. 230,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,041. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.36. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

