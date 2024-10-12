7,138 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Acquired by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 11,041.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DOCN opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

