7,167 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,246,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.