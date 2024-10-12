7,299 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

