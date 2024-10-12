A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $902.6 million-$902.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.7 million. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-3.850 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

