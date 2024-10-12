ABBC Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $98,829.26 (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $98,829.26 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.00253709 BTC.
ABBC Coin Coin Profile
ABBC is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,244,150 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.
