Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) & Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Head to Head Comparison

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Free Report) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abliva AB (publ) N/A -131.68% -113.12% Veru -376.38% -115.99% -66.94%

Volatility and Risk

Abliva AB (publ) has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abliva AB (publ) $10,000.00 N/A -$9.01 million N/A N/A Veru $14.09 million 9.00 -$93.15 million ($0.34) -2.55

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Veru”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Abliva AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Veru shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abliva AB (publ) and Veru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Veru 0 0 4 0 3.00

Veru has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.84%. Given Veru’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Summary

Veru beats Abliva AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ), a clinical-stage biotech company, develops medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical study for traumatic brain injury. It has collaboration agreements with Isomerase, Yungjin Pharm, University of Pennsylvania, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Oroboros Instruments. The company was formerly known as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Abliva AB (publ) in May 2020. Abliva AB (publ) was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Veru

Veru Inc., a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The company’s development program includes enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for treatment of augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in sarcopenic obese and overweight elderly patients; Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral lung infection on oxygen support who are at high risk for viral induced ARDS and death. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

