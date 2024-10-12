abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.59 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.80). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 2,094,988 shares changing hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £233.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3,060.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.66.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

