Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 11.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 150.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 153.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 354,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 214,441 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

