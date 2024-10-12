ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 73,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,469,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ACM Research Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 16,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $363,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 16,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $363,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,116,516 shares of company stock worth $24,573,590. 31.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 39.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 283.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 683,361 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in ACM Research by 94.9% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 127,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

