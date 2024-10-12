ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 530,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,214,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,076. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,076. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,425 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,586,000 after buying an additional 2,502,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 552,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.