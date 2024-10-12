Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading 10.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 59,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 22,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other Adamera Minerals news, Director Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$38,250.00. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

