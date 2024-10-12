AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,198,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929,339 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth makes up approximately 2.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 4.65% of AdaptHealth worth $69,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,242,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $4,240,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 594,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 91,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at $415,482.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

