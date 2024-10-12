Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $499.00 and last traded at $498.54. 587,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,219,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.29 and a 200-day moving average of $515.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

