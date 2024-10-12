Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

AMD opened at $167.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

