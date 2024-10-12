aelf Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $278.06 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,539,350 coins. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.