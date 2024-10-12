Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Increased by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 117.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7,001.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 658,303 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 26.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $27,588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aflac by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,319,000 after buying an additional 285,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 27.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,029,000 after buying an additional 268,694 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,163. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

