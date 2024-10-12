Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aflac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,319,000 after buying an additional 285,576 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,429,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,276,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,382,000 after acquiring an additional 83,289 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

