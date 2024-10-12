agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 5.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.28. 1,349,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,953,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Get agilon health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGL

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.54.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. agilon health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In related news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in agilon health by 84.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of agilon health by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,990 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of agilon health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $2,975,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.