Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$23.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

AC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AC stock opened at C$17.15 on Friday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.46.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. The company had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.8191126 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

