Albion Financial Group UT Sells 3,500 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

