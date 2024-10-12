Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Shares of ALCY remained flat at $10.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,641. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCY. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,269,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 334,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 234,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

